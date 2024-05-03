Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $180.78

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

AME stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,098,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,586,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,410,000 after acquiring an additional 252,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

