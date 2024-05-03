Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio
Generation Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $206.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.87.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
