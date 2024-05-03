Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) PT at $44.89

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

