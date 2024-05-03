Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $28.45

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

