Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price at $7.57

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of MQ opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marqeta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 900,675 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,814,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after buying an additional 739,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

