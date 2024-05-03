Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $70.47

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 45.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.