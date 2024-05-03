Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $21.32

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $21.48 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 2,649,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,108,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 6,779.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 881,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

