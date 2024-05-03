Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $13.86

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,625,482 shares of company stock worth $21,768,311. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Snap by 10.0% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 13.2% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 24.2% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.