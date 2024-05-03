Brokerages Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Target Price at $119.17

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,777,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

