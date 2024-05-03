Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $48.81

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

