Brokers Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

NYSE:ITT traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,345. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $102,709,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $26,087,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in ITT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,912,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ITT by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

