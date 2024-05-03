Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $130.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.