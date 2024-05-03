Brokers Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.8 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,209,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

