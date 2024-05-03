Brokers Set Expectations for CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CECO Environmental in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CECO. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.57 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

