Brokers Set Expectations for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,944 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.