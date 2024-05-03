Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.30.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 769,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

