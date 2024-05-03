Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.79-2.84 EPS.

Bruker Stock Down 0.1 %

BRKR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 1,959,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

