Brunswick Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Brunswick stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

