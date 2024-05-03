Brunswick Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Brunswick Price Performance
Brunswick stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BC
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
