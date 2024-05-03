Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.10. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

