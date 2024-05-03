BWS Financial Comments on TriMas Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $6,767,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 129,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.