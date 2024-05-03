Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cabot by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1,416.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $98.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

