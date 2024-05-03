Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 154,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,587. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.