Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

