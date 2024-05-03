Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 967,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $514.60 million, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.62. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

