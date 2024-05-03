Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Calix by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calix by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 1.72. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

