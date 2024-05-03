Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.620-6.860 EPS.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Camden Property Trust stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.85. 326,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,471. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
