Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $65.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,653. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

