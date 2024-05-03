Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Target Price to $26.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

ANVS opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile



Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

