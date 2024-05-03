Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,712. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

