Cannell & Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $157.36 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

