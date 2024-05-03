Cannell & Co. Acquires Shares of 12,000 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in MFA Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,656,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 341,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,329,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.10.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 350.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

