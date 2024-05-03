Cannell & Co. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

NVS stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.