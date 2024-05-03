Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,156,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,911. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

