Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $156,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 59,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.41. 1,593,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

