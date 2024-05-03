Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

COF traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.60. 537,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,172. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

