Capital One Financial Comments on Viper Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369,463 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 80,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

