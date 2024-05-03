Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPTP remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Capital Properties has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.00.
Capital Properties Company Profile
