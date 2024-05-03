Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CS traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.80. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper



Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

