Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
