Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

CRS stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.27. 447,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,711. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

