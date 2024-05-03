Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,403. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carriage Services news, Director Charles Fargason purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carriage Services by 89.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.