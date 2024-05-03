Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp accounts for 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

