Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $26.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.02 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

