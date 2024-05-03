Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $335.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.63 and a 200-day moving average of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

