CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

