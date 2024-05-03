CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. CBRE Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.650 EPS.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,302. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

