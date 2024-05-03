Celsius’ (CELH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. 1,980,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,119 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

