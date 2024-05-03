Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 103.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

