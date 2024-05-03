Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

TSE:CVE opened at C$28.17 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.52.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6887232 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

