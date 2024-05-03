Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Trading Up 2.9 %

Centene stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 66.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.